LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Neutral

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 372,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

