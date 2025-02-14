Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.630-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

