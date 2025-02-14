Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kornit Digital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

