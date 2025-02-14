Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. Knowles updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 462,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,686. Knowles has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

