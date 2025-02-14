Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 917 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

