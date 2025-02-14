Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 668 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,045.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $924.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

