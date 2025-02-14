Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,961 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

