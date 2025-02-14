Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 79.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,329,000 after buying an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 350.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,305,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

