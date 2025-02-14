Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 1,074 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

