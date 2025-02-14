Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $492,449.10. This represents a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35 and a beta of 0.32.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

