Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,253 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,083 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 969,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 78,989 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

