Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

