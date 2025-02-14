Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.82 and last traded at $180.01, with a volume of 25916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

