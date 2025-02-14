Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. TD Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.77.

KEY stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.02. 449,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.47.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

