Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.26% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,198,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,804,000.

Get Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.