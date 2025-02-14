Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.86% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 405,290 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 282,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

