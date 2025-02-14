Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $941,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $464.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.34 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.