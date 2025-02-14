Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.58% of Kelly Services worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.