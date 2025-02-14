Kava Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $524.83 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,808 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

