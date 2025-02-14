Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,731. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

