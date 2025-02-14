Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

MetLife stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

