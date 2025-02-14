Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 97.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.29 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

