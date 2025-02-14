Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

