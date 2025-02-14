Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 178.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

