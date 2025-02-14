KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Buys $684,199.21 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 73,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $684,199.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086,445 shares in the company, valued at $47,253,074.05. This trade represents a 1.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 4,137 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $37,812.18.

On Monday, February 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $134,261.64.

On Thursday, January 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32.

Shares of KALV opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 805,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 374,213 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

