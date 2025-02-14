Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Posts Earnings Results

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kajima Stock Up 8.1 %

OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Kajima has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

