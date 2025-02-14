Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Posts Earnings Results

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Kajima Stock Up 8.1 %
OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Kajima has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
About Kajima
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kajima
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.