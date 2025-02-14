Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $354.19, but opened at $400.00. Kadant shares last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 105,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday.

Kadant Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This trade represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,392.50. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

