JUNO 24 Hour Volume Hits $158,195.49 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $12.01 million and $158,195.49 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

