JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 24,652 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,526,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,301,904.43. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $148,283.77.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

