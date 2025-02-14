Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

TWLO stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,447,000 after buying an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

