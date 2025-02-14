iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after buying an additional 170,769 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,741,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

