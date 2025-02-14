iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

