iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Retireful LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.98 and a 1-year high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

