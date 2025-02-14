iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

