iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Newport Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.1% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

