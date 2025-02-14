iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.