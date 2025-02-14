iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $185.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.