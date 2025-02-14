iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

