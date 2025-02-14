iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Lowered by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.