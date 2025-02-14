iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,603,000 after purchasing an additional 426,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

