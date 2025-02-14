iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

