iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

