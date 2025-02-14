iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USCL opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

