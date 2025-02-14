iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 607.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 984,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

