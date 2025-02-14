Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 190,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

