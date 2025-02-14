IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.86 ($0.21). Approximately 6,977,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,109,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.36 ($0.22).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
