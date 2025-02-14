IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.86 ($0.21). Approximately 6,977,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,109,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.36 ($0.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.

Get IQE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQE

IQE Price Performance

About IQE

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.