IOTA Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $896.23 million and $34.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,631,397,410 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
