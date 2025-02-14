Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

