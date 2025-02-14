Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $583.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

