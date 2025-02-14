International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

